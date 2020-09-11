close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 11, 2020

French Roma seek restitution

World

AFP
September 11, 2020

PARIS: Members of France’s Roma community are stepping up their campaign for compensation over wagons, horses and other belongings seized when they were sent to prison camps in World War II. Although France set up a reparations committee in 1999 for victims of anti-Semitic seizures and damage, "nothing was put in place for the travellers", said Olivier Le Mailloux, a lawyer for the group.

Latest News

More From World