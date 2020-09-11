French Roma seek restitution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Members of France’s Roma community are stepping up their campaign for compensation over wagons, horses and other belongings seized when they were sent to prison camps in World War II. Although France set up a reparations committee in 1999 for victims of anti-Semitic seizures and damage, "nothing was put in place for the travellers", said Olivier Le Mailloux, a lawyer for the group.