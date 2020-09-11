Welfare of workers top priority: minister

HARIPUR: Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday said that the government would not tolerate any obstacle to the welfare of workers and implementation of labour laws. “The CPEC will prove to be a game changer in the region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provides best opportunities for investment in the region,” he told meetings with representatives of labour and industrial organisations during his day-long visit to Hattar Industrial Zone. The provincial minister inspected the factories in Hattar Industrial area, listened to the grievances of the workers and also met with the factory owners. He later inspected the schools of the Labour Department and paid a visit to the workers’ colony to know about the problems being faced by the residents. Member Provincial Assembly Arshad Ayub, former Provincial Minister Yousuf Ayub and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Ahmad Jawad were also present on the occasion. The officer of the Labour Department gave a briefing on various projects in Hattar and Haripur. The Minister also planted saplings on the occasion. Shaukat Yousafzai said this was his first visit to an industrial zone after taking charge of the department.