Mother of late Ayesha Haroon passes away

LAHORE: The mother of Ayesha Haroon, the late Editor of The News, Lahore, died here on Wednesday of a protracted illness.

Funeral prayers for her were held at Garden Town and she was laid to rest next to her beloved daughter in the Miani Sahib graveyard. She leaves behind two sons -Usman Mustafa aka Tippu and Hassan Mustafa - to mourn her death. Quran Khawani for her will be held on Thursday after the Asr prayers at her residence 78-Haroon Street, Babar Block, Garden Town, Lahore. For condolences: 0322-4355555.