Over 9,870 kanal state land reclaimed

LAHORE:Following the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 9870.3 Kanal state land from illegal occupants worth Rs3.123 billion in August. The ACE directly deposited Rs13.1 in govt coffers while a sum of Rs690 million was deposited through the departments concerned.

The Industries Department and ACE imposed fine of more than Rs3.7m on 332 petrol pumps during a joint inspection of 669 petrol pumps as measurement scales of 48 per cent pumps were found tempered with.

In August, 199 out of 542 complaints received through ACE App were addressed while action is underway on 343 complaints. The ACE arrested 22 government employees for taking bribe and gave decisions on 1,981 complaints against 3,790 received in August. It disposed of 395 inquiries and announced verdicts on 121 cases. It arrested 147 accused and submitted challans of 97 accused last month.