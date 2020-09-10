close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PR
September 10, 2020

SZABIST wins CFA Ethics Challenge 2020

Karachi

P
PR
September 10, 2020

KARACHI: The CFA Ethics Challenge was held in Karachi. Under the supervision of Dr Imran Umer (Assistant Professor-Management Sciences) and Ms. Sobia Shakeel (Lecturer - Management Sciences) the competition was won by a team of three BBA students namely Mohit Kumar, Sundus Mushtaq and Tehreem Abid.

Each participant of the winning team will get a cash price of Rs. 20,000. The regional final will be held in Malaysia, sponsored by the CFA Institute, United States.***

Latest News

More From Karachi