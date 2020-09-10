SZABIST wins CFA Ethics Challenge 2020

KARACHI: The CFA Ethics Challenge was held in Karachi. Under the supervision of Dr Imran Umer (Assistant Professor-Management Sciences) and Ms. Sobia Shakeel (Lecturer - Management Sciences) the competition was won by a team of three BBA students namely Mohit Kumar, Sundus Mushtaq and Tehreem Abid.

Each participant of the winning team will get a cash price of Rs. 20,000. The regional final will be held in Malaysia, sponsored by the CFA Institute, United States.***