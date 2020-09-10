Water tanker crushes to death three siblings in Akhtar Colony

Three siblings — two brothers and their minor sister — were run over by a water tanker in Akhtar Colony, while two more people were killed in separate road traffic accidents in the city on Wednesday.

The Defence police said that three siblings were crushed to death when a speeding water tanker hit their motorbike at the Akhtar Colony traffic signal near Qayyumabad. Their bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased were identified as Zeeshan Pervez, 28, Hasnain, 22, and Sirat-e-Mustaqeem, 12. Police said the siblings were residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

They said the driver of the water tanker managed to escape from the crime scene, adding that they had impounded his vehicle and registered a case against him, while further investigation was under way.

More accidents

The Docks police said Naseebullah Faiz Umer, 40, was killed when his motorbike was hit by a speeding trailer truck at the Native Jetty Bridge. His body was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The Surjani Town police said Naveed Jamil, 25, was killed when a speeding vehicle hit his motorbike. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He was a resident of the same area.

Newly-wed woman commits ‘suicide’

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in the North Karachi area on Wednesday. The body was conveyed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 30-year-old Saba, wife of Faraz.

According to Khawaja Ajmair Nagri SHO Syed Salman Shah, the woman got married to a divorcee about seven months ago. Faraz’s family told the police that the couple had a fight after which she committed suicide.