Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather was reported in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.2°C and minimum was 26.2°C.