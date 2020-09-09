One dies, 80 new corona cases in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 80 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab and one patient died during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday. The fatalities toll stayed at 2,211 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 97,306 in the province.

Out of a total of 97,306 infections in Punjab, around 94,526 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, around 8,907 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,017,005 in the province. After 2,211 fatalities and recovery of a total of 93,589 patients, around 1,506 active cases still remained, who were either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Paramedics’ role lauded: Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has said nursing students and Allied Health staff play a pivotal role in running administrative affairs of hospitals and providing best care to the patients. Their treatment and early recovery is not possible without the assistance of the staff, he added.

