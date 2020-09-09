CM Usman Buzdar approves Rs30b employment scheme

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved launching of Punjab Employment Scheme worth more than Rs30 billion to provide soft loans on easy terms in the province.

Presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, he said that the scheme was aimed at developing small and medium enterprises and restoration of corona-affected businesses in the province. Under the scheme, soft loan up to Rs10 million would be provided for existing business or launch of the new venture. Transgender community along with men and women were eligible to apply; the rate of mark-up for women was kept less, he added.

Usman Buzdar ordered for launching the scheme in the current month as businesses had been affected due to the pandemic and the government was going to provide a major relief to them.

He ordered for further reducing the mark-up rate along with the processing of applications in the minimum possible time period. APC drama: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at assembly chamber on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi said that no hurdle to the journey of public service would be allowed and both would continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses as public service was a collective agenda. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that PML-Q was an ally and both would continue to serve the masses. The relationship with the allied party would be stronger every coming day, he said adding the two-year performance was evident to the people. The conspirators were opposing the development of the province and new drama in the garb of APC would fizzle out, the chief minister added.

Vacant posts: All Pakistan Private Sector Universities Chairman Ch Abdul Rehman called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the assembly chamber here Tuesday and discussed matters about the promotion of higher education in the province.

The chief minister appreciated the role of private sector, adding that meeting of higher education reforms committee would be called soon and he would personally review the matters pertaining to this committee.

Similarly, vacant posts would be filled in the higher education department according to need and pending cases would also be disposed of as soon as possible.

The Punjab government was going to open educational institutions from 15 September and instructions for compliance of SOPs in all campuses had been issued to control the spread of COVID-19, he added.

Abdul Rehman said the Punjab government was initiating durable steps to promote higher education and establishment of universities at the level of districts would further promote the higher education.

cement factories: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at Punjab Assembly here Tuesday about easing the process of setting up new cement factories in the province.

The chief minister directed to make easy the complicated and lengthy process of establishing cement factories as PTI government was creating ease of doing business. The easy process of establishing cement factories will boost investment and new job opportunities, he added. He directed to link the issuance of NOC for establishing a cement factory with the timeline as some departments unnecessarily delay the issuance of NOCs. The issuance of NOC in the minimum time should be ensured under rules and regulations, the CM added.