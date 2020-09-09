MoU for promotion of education inked

Islamabad: In connection with International Literacy Day 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding MOU) was signed between Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences (IUCPSS) and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Murtaza Noor National Coordinator International Consortium for Promotion of Education signed the memorandum of understanding. Both the organisations agreed to organize 4th edition of the students convention in South Punjab.

A number of activities prior to the event will also be organized to motivate maximum students across Pakistan. Islamia University of Bahawalpur will also facilitate and actively collaborate with the IUCPSS for establishing Network of Campus based Student Societies and Clubs.