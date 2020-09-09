Buzdar briefed on PBIT

Islamabad : Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan met the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed aspects of the investment opportunities present in the province and the progress so far made, says a press release.

He briefed the chief minister about the overall performance of the PBIT, especially about the keen interest shown by the foreign investors in different sectors of trade and investment in the province. He informed Chief Minister Buzdar that very soon the Punjab Board of Investment is going to hold an Investment Conference to facilitate the foreign investors.

With the help of this conference the visiting foreign investors will be informed about the range of investment opportunities province of Punjab and the country in general has to offer for them. They will also be apprised of the facilities and assistance they are going to receive from the PBIT as soon as they decided to invest in any project of their interest in the province.

Sardar Tanveer pointed out that by creating opportunities and attracting new investments in the country, the Board will be producing new job opportunities which is the vision of our Prime Minister, Imran Khan.