‘Pakistan Navy alive to vigilantly guard country’s maritime interests’

Islamabad : Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Tuesday said the Pakistan Navy was alive to role to vigilantly guard the country’s maritime interests.

“Today, Pakistan Navy being potent naval force in the region is alive to its growing responsibilities and role to vigilantly guard country’s maritime interests,” he said in his message on the 55th Pakistan Navy Day, which was marked on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The Naval Chief also underlined that Pakistan Navy was spearheading various initiatives to jump start Pakistan’s Blue Economy in line with the government’s renewed focus on the maritime sector and its decision to declare 2020 as the ‘Year of Blue Economy’.

He said 8th September marked a golden chapter in the country’s rich naval history, and rekindled hope and pride in the new generation.

On the day, he said, the Pakistan Navy acknowledged the sacrifices and spirit of naval heroes, who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

Admiral Abbasi said all ranks of Pakistan Navy reiterated solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Pakistan Navy celebrated 55th anniversary of ‘Navy Day’ to honour heroic achievements of the Ghazis and Shuhada (martyrs), who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and profound faith in Allah Amighty.

The Navy Day is a glorious reminiscence of daring operation ‘Somnath’, when the Pakistan Navy warships destroyed important shore installations and inflicted irreparable damage to the Indian pride.