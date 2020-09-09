Strict action

It was two years ago when a young girl from Kasur was raped and murdered. Even though the culprit was sentenced to death, the memories of the horrible incident are still fresh in our minds. What is even more troubling is the fact that such incidents keep repeating. On Sunday (Sep 6), a minor girl’s burnt body was found near the Essa Nagri neighbourhood in Karachi. The autopsy revealed that she was raped before being murdered and the cause of death was head injuries.

It is sad to see that such heinous crimes are happening across the country. The government should take steps to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Arzish Khan

Sukkur