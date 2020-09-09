Court seeks record in PTDC chairman appointment case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the additional attorney-general (AAG) to produce a complete relevant record in 10 days in a case challenging the appointment of Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari as chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing during which AAG Aamir Rehman and Deputy Attorney-General Raja Khalid Mehmood were present in the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer Hafiz Arafat said firstly Bukhari was appointed as acting chairman of the corporation and later he was given permanent charge of the slot. “Now a new committee under the chair of Bukhari has been set up by the government,” he added.

On a query of the bench, the AAG said the first notification of the committee was superseded with another notification. The bench asked whether the acting chairman had been given permanent charge of the department and remarked that tourism had been transferred to provinces after the 18th constitutional amendment.

Justice Farooq said the court would not interfere into the affairs of the federal government and asked the AAG if all legal requirements had been fulfilled in the appointment of chairman PTDC. The court directed the federation for producing complete relevant record within 10 days and adjourned hearing of the case.