Officials directed to ensure timely completion of projects

LAKKI MARWAT: The heads of the government departments in the district were directed on Tuesday to ensure timely completion of the development projects.

Chaired by Commissioner Bannu division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, the meeting was attended by the provincial Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir, Chairman DEDAC Committee Bannu Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan, DC Capt (retd) Mohammad Zubair Khan Niazi and other officials concerned. “I am personally supervising all the development projects so that these projects can be completed on time. And there will be no compromise on the quality of the projects,” the commissioner told the meeting. The Commissioner issued special instructions for speedy completion of development projects in Central Jail Bannu, saying that priority was being given to improve the condition of the inmates. About the work related to Bannu Medical College, he said that completion of Administration Block should be ensured within one month and Academics Block within two months. On the occasion, Provincial Minister Shah Muhammad Khan said that the suitable place for construction of Tehsil Bakakhel Building was the land adjacent to the Tablighi Markaz as it was the land in the middle of all nations and all nations had already agreed upon it. Addressing the meeting, DEDAC Chairman Bannu Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan stressed on the need to remove obstacles in the completion of various projects and said that the provincial government was committed to the early completion of ongoing development projects.