PAF to forcefully repel any enemy adventure, affirms air chief

KARACHI: The PAF is ever ready to repel any irresponsible activity and aggression towards Pakistan would be forcefully defeated, said the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Addressing the martyrs days ceremony broadcast by the Geo Network, the air chief said Pakistan’s valiant armed forces are well versed in protecting our borders and its people and are fully capable of defeating the enemy.

He said the enemy equipment has never impressed us and battling the enemy’s numerical superiority successfully is our proud heritage. I want to assure the nation that we are well aware of the emerging regional security scenario. The PAF is ever vigilant to guard the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Underscoring the current situation in Kashmir, he stated that we also express our solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been fighting against oppression and tyranny for seven decades. May Allah ( SWT) bless them with glorious success in their freedom struggle.

He also congratulated the family of late singer Junaid Jamshed for receiving the PAF’s Life Achievement Award. The martyrs days ceremony was broadcast by Geo Tez, Geo TV and Geo Super.

The Air Force Day is celebrated to commemorate the valiant heroism and bravery of PAF pilots who put up a glorified defense of homeland against the much larger enemy during the wars of ’65 and ’71. The transmission paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and defenders of country’s airspace.

The on-duty pilots reiterated their pledge to defend the country’s airspace, while the families of former PAF officers and martyrs also expressed their views. In the meantime, a short documentary was shown on the relations between the late singer Junaid Jamshed and the PAF, in which Jamshed’s thrilling songs were also played. Jamshed’s brother Humayun Jamshed and son Taimoor Jamshed also came on the stage and narrated Jamshed’s life story. Junaid Jamshed’s brother and son were presented Lifetime Achievement Award. To enthrall the audience, singers Nabeel Shoukat and Shujaa Haider presented PAF’s famous song “Qasam Us Waqt Ki” and the programme ended on “Ye tera Pakistan he ye mera Pakistan he”, while the PAF chief also boarded on the stage to add his voice to sing national songs and waved the national flag.

The air chief said today we salute our martyrs and veterans for their determination, courage and spirit of sacrifice and renew our pledge that we will never allow any harm to our sacred homeland.

To pay homage to the martyrs, the air chief laid a wreath at the Martyrs Monument and offered ‘Fateha’.

Earlier in the day, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-i-Haider) in Karachi.Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, offered ‘Fateha’ and laid a wreath at the grave of the martyr on the behalf of Chief of the Air Staff. Wreath-laying ceremonies were also held at the graves of PAF martyrs all over the country.