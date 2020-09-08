Cheques distributed among 7 injured cops

Rawalpindi:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has distributed cheques worth Rs5.1 million among seven police officials who received bullet injuries during different police encounters.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir, have provided financial assistance worth Rs5.1 million to injured constables namely Wajid Hussain, Zafar Mehmood, Hassan Akram, Abdul Ghafour, Muhammad Nabeel Ahmed, Waheed Iqbal and Muhammad Asif.He said, Rawalpindi district police had launched crackdowns against proclaimed offenders and criminals and making hectic efforts to net anti-social elements.