COVID-19 claims another life, 27 more test positive

Rawalpindi:The coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak that had started losing intensity in this region of the country in the beginning of August has not faded away as yet instead the number of patients being tested positive for the illness per day seems consistent, showing little upward trend.

In the first week of September, as many as 167 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district and keeping the figure in mind, according to many health experts, it can not be said that the situation has become normal.

On Monday, the federal government has announced to reopen higher educational institutions including colleges and universities from September 15 along with reopening of schools for 9th and 10th classes while classes from 6th to 8th would be reopened from September 23 and primary section would be allowed to operate from September 30 after monitoring the situation.

Many health experts, however, are of the opinion that the government is making the decision of reopening of educational institutions in haste. Had there not been Eidul-Azha, Pakistan Independence Day and Ashura in the month of August, the spread of COVID-19 would have been further slowed down. Experts say that because of social and religious gatherings in August, little upward trend in number of patients tested positive is being observed.

They believe that the government should wait for at least another one month to make decision like reopening of educational institutions. They say the risk of a second spike in number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus illness is still looms large and reopening of educational institutions may provide an opportunity to the virus to spread further.

COVID-19 has claimed another life here in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours taking total number of deaths so far caused by the illness to 176 in the federal capital while 281 patients have already lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district.

In last 24 hours, another 27 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including 16 from ICT and 11 from Rawalpindi district. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that 41 patients have recovered from the illness in last 24 hours taking total number of recoveries from the region to 20863 including 15154 from the capital and 5709 from Rawalpindi .

In last 24 hours, 11 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the district where a total of 14 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 77 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.