Eight illegal structures razed, four sealed

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished eight structures and sealed other four buildings which were constructed in violation of building by-laws in different areas of the city.

LDA has also intensified its recovery drive against defaulters of commercialisation fee to generate resources for development of infrastructure in the city. A grand operation was carried out against the nonpayer of commercialisation fees in different areas of the city on Monday, in line with the directions of LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar wherein 87 buildings were sealed by the staff of Town Planning wing of LDA.

The authority was estimated to collect Rs400 million from these defaulters, which would be spent for improving the city infrastructure. These buildings were sealed in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Jail Road, New Muslim Town, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, Gulberg, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Allama Iqbal Town and controlled area of Multan Road. The staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-I, II and III had earlier issued notices to the defaulters of commercialisation fee in these areas.