Habib Metropolitan Bank, IBA launch scholarship to support deserving students

KARACHI: The Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (HMB) and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi have announced the launch of HABIBMETRO Scholarship Award to provide financial assistance to two (2) undergraduate students from the IBA National Talent Hunt Program (NTHP) for the entire duration of their studies (4 years).

To ink this initiative, an MoU was signed by Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President and CEO HMB and Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, at a ceremony held at the IBA Karachi City Campus.

As per the agreement, HMB will contribute towards supporting students on a merit-cum-need basis. The scholarships will be awarded on a case-to-case basis keeping in view the applicants’ academic record, personal circumstances and financial conditions.

Commenting on the initiative, President and CEO, HMB, Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani said: “ We are pleased to further the philanthropic legacy of HABIBMETRO Bank and partner with IBA in contributing towards making quality education affordable to meritorious and deserving students. We look forward to engaging with the beneficiaries of the HABIBMETRO Scholarship Award as IBA prepares these leaders of tomorrow.”

Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA appreciated the initiative of the Bank and said:

“We are grateful to the Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited for extending its support for meritorious students belonging to the underprivileged regions who come to our institution after going through a rigorous evaluation process. This generosity will help our students and their families during this time of unprecedented crisis by giving them a gift of higher education and by providing for their better future.”****