Woman commits ‘suicide’

A woman was found dead at her house in Surjani Town’s Rozi Goth on Monday. Rescuers reached the property and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 25-year-old Ayesha, wife of Sikandar. The Surjani Town police, while quoting the initial investigation, said the woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons.