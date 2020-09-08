The stained hope

The PTI’s government has completed more than two years. The people voted for the party because it promised to bring the much-needed change to the country. The party leadership always talked about ‘tabdeeli’. This is the reason why the youth wanted to see the party in power. All of us wanted to see a corruption-free Pakistan. However, the reality is just the opposite of what the party promised.

There is a dire need for the ruling party to promote accountability irrespective of political bias. Imprisoning someone in the name of accountability is nothing other than political revenge. The people who are working in the government sector should be answerable for even a single penny. The PTI should change the system before the people lose their trust in him.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura