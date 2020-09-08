Fawad indicted in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday indicted Fawad Hassan Fawad, former principal secretary to ex-premier Nawaz Sharif, and his three family members in assets beyond means reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan conducted the proceedings of the case, wherein Fawad, Rubab Hassan, Waqar Hassan and Anjum Hassan appeared in the court. As the proceedings began, they requested the court to allow them to withdraw their acquittal applications. At this, the court accepted the request and indicted all the accused.

However, they denied charges levelled by the NAB in the reference and contended to contest the reference. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till October 7 and summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements.

The NAB alleged that the former principal secretary had accumulated assets beyond his sources of income, claiming that he owned assets worth Rs5 billion, besides multiple Benami accounts. It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted post-arrest bail to Fawad in the case.