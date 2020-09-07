Cotton production target to be met: minister

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langrial Saturday the provincial government is using all resources to meet the target of cotton production.

Addressing the third meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group, the minister urged all stakeholders to extend their cooperation to the government in this regard. He said the condition of the crop at the moment is satisfactory. The minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite field activities and impart guidance to peasants.

The minister said the Agriculture Task Force has confiscated Rs 170 million fake pesticides. The government has made all necessary arrangements to combat monsoon and flood and other natural calamities, he said.

Punjab Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khurshid said additional staff has been appointed in the cotton zone to help growers and it would come out in the fields from October 15. He said tight monitoring has been ensured to supply pure pesticides and fertilizer in the markets. South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali said practical measures are being taken to remove hurdles for the production of cotton. He said field activities are being monitored closely in south Punjab.