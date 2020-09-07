Gang of car lifters busted, 12 cars recovered

Islamabad: The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered 12 stolen cars from it worth around Rs20 million, the police spokesman said.

He said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure effective policing measures in the city and curb incidents of car thefts. Following these directions, he constituted special teams under supervision of SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal. One of the team headed by DSP CIA Hakim Khan including In-Charge ACLC Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali, ASIs Manzoor Elah, Sajid Mehmud and others succeeded to bust a notorious gang of car lifters known as Zia-ul-Haq alias Bila. The police team nabbed three gangsters identified as ring leader Zia-ul-Haq alias Bila, Farooq alias Babar and Master Ilyas. They confessed during preliminary investigation to lift cars from twin cities of Islamabad ad Rawalpindi as well as other districts of Punjab and later selling them in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The cars recovered from this gang bear the registration numbers as follows: LZL-3172 (Corolla); PC-969; AGO-921 (Corolla); LXW-636; LEA-9393 (Cultus); LEE-4384 (Passo); LEE-9149; AMB-187 (GLI); AGK-789 (Corolla); MH-307 (Corolla); LEB-7488 (Suzuki Mehran) and AAW-992 (Bolan).