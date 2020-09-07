2 virus patients die

LAHORE:Another two COVID-19 patients died and 48 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,210 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,166 in the province. Out of a total of 97,166 infections in Punjab, as many as 94,386 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 9,087 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,001,720 in the province.