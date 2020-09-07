Five held after ‘stabbing attack’ in London

LONDON: Five men have been injured — one seriously — after a “stabbing attack” in south-east London.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in The Broadway, Bexleyheath, at around 9.30pm on Saturday. One of the injured men has potentially life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101.

In a separate incident, two teenagers were taken to hospital with stab wounds following an apparent altercation at an east London Tube station. The Metropolitan Police said one male was found injured on the platform of West Ham station soon before 7pm on Saturday.

A second teenager was discovered soon afterwards at the Abbey Road DLR station, located around half a mile away, police said. Both teenagers were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital. In a statement British Transport Police said the pair were injured following “an altercation” at West Ham station. The force said: “It appears that two men met as they passed each other on a stairway at the station.

“Following what seems to have been an altercation between the two men, one male received stab wounds and collapsed at the station. The other male, who also received stab wounds, got on to a train to Abbey Road DLR Station.”