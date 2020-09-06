Five corona deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported five deaths in the last 24 hours by the novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 298,025.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,340. There are 9,132 active coronavirus cases present in the country.

The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.1 per cent.

The number of recovered patients of coronavirus has reached 94.8 per cent.

As many as 285 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours. There are 535 critical coronavirus patients present in the country. The Sindh province is on top in number of deaths.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday, 513 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now, 130,253 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 97,118 in Punjab, 36,498 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,726 in Islamabad, 13,157 in Balochistan, 2,313 in Azad Kashmir and 2,960 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,422 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,208 in Punjab, 1,255 in KP, 144 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 71 in GB and 65 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,732,325 coronavirus tests and 24,857 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 282,553 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 535 patients are in critical condition.