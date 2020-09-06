Pakistan values its friendly ties with Azerbaijan: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday said that Pakistan values its friendly relations with Azerbaijan and there is a need to develop parliamentary relations between the two countries.

During the online meeting with the Azerbaijan Speaker of Parliament, the Senate chairman said that the two countries could improve by adopting a joint strategy to address challenges such as poverty, better human rights, equality, terrorism, extremism and climate change.

“The IPU and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) are member countries and the parliaments of both countries can take full advantage of these multifaceted forums. We should take advantage of these forums for the development and better future of our countries and people,” he emphasised. He said that Azerbaijan has supported the position of Pakistan for which we thank them and Pakistan also fully supports the position of Azerbaijan.

Sanjrani said that the ongoing Indian atrocities and human rights in occupied Kashmir required attention of the world community. He maintained, “We should not only raise our voice for the liberation of Kashmiris but there was also a need to take action by important international forums.” “Pakistan wants the Kashmir issue to be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions and negotiations are the only solution to the Kashmir issue,” he noted.

He informed the Azeri Speaker that his name has been unanimously nominated for the slot of IPU president and in this regard, the Senate chairman also requested for the full support of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

The Senate chairman also called for the exchange of parliamentary delegations to promote parliamentary ties and invited the Speaker of Azerbaijan to visit Pakistan.

The Speaker of Azerbaijan agreed with the views of the Senate chairman, assured full support of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the presidential election and invited the Senate chairman to visit Azerbaijan.