LDA seals 45 buildings over fee default

LAHORE : An operation initiated on the directions LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar against defaulters of commercialisation fee continued for the third day here on Saturday.

The staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-IV of LDA sealed 45 buildings in Johar Town during its drive against the defaulters of annual and permanent commercialisation fees. The operation was carried out with the help of enforcement and police squad. The buildings which were sealed included private offices, private schools, event complexes and marriage halls. The properties sealed in Johar Town included: 71-B, 72-B (Event complex), 136-B Grocery store office, 271-B/1 Blazon Beauty Parlor, 26-B/1 Kips Office, 239-B/II Ghausia Milk Shop, 1-C, 2-C Al Jannat Marriage Hall, 25-C The Educator School, 239-C, Spirit School, 1-A E/1 Medicine distribution office, 3-E/1 American Lyceum, 8-E/1 Institute of Allied Health Professional, 12-E/1 Workshop, 14-E/1 go-down, 38-E/1 shops and salon, 39-E/1, American Lycetuff, 242-E/1 Ali Garments, 246-E/1 Waqar Electric and Sanitary Store, 247-E/1 The Hope Academy, 261-E/1 Paradise Bakery, 597-E/1 Hamza Pharmacy, 367-E/1 Oppo Office and 1038-E/1 go-down.

Meanwhile, the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-V of LDA carried out an operation on Raiwind Road and Defence Road against illegal constructions and demolished three buildings. Two buildings were located on Raiwind Road while the third one was on Defence Road. These commercial buildings were being constructed illegally without approval of commercial building plans.