Tahir Ashrafi meets Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE : Chairman Ulema Council and president Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi along with his sons called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and MNAs Shafay Hussain and Salik Hussain at their residence here on Saturday.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said Muharram has passed off peacefully in Pakistan, in this regard Inter-Faith Harmony Committee has played very important role, If Ulema of all schools of thought continue teaching of love and brotherhood like this then the miscreants will not get any opportunity to spread religious hatred. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said all Ulema are united on one platform for law and order, Ch Sahibaan’s family has religious background, this is the reason that they have always played an important role in promoting law and order.