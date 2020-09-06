Two more COVID-19 patients die, 74 new cases reported

LAHORE : Two more COVID-19 patients died and 74 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,208 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 97,118 in the province.

Out of the total 97,118 infections in Punjab, 94,338 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

According to a spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 7,286 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 992,633 in the province.

After 2,208 fatalities and recovery of a total of 92,552 patients, 2,358 active cases still remain there, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.