7 outlaws held, 5 bikes recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested 7 outlaws including a bike lifter and recovered five stolen bikes, hashish, and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in bike lifting incidents. Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Rural) Farooq Amjad Buttar constituted special teams under supervision of DSP

Qasim Niazi, Rukhsar Mehdi, including SHO Koral Inspector Asjid Mehmood, ASI Muhammad Afzal along with others officials which successfully nabbed accused involved in bike lifting.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Azeem, while police recovered five stolen motorbike from him. During the preliminary investigation, he confessed his involvement in incidents of bike lifting various area of the city.

Furthermore Aabpar police arrested accused Paris and recovered 134 gram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Muhammad Ejaz and recovered 420 gram hashish from him.

CIA police team arrested accused Dilwar Abbas and recovered a dagger from him.

Homicide unit police recovered one 223 bore gun from the possession of arrested accused Muhammad Hanif.

Lohi Bher police arrested accused Kashif and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.