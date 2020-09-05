PMD forecast hot dry weather

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain-thundershowers are expected in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. During past 24 hour, rain-thundershowers occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
The weather remained dry elsewhere in the country. According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating the northeastern and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over the northwestern parts of the country.