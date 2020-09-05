PMDC cancels accreditation of 10 medical, dental colleges

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in a notification has cancelled the accreditation of 10 medical and dental colleges. These colleges have also been stopped from admitting new students for the upcoming year.

These medical colleges have no legal status till completion of their inspection by the PMDC, according to the notification. These 10 colleges were inspected and registered during the tenure of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), which the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared illegal when it decided that the ordinance under which the PMC was established was null and void.

The Ruth Pfau Medical College and Dow Dental College in Karachi as well as Mohammad Dental College in Mirpurkhas and Khairpur Medical College have been declared unlawful in Sindh. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Abbottabad International Medical College and Swat Medical College have been declared unlawful.

Moreover, accreditation of two colleges in Punjab, Watim Medical College in Rawalpindi and Azra Naheed Dental College in Lahore as well as Shifa College of Dentistry and the Dental Section of the Rawal Institute of Health Sciences in Islamabad have also been notified as unlawful. According to reports, the students already studying in these institutions will be adjusted in other accredited colleges.