Protest against illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman goes on

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group while holding demonstration on Friday against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman called for his immediate release.

The journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group along with the journalist organisations, representatives of the civil society and political workers continued their Movement for Justice for Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who is in illegal detention for the last 175 days, throughout the country.

At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters held a peaceful demonstration by chanting slogans and raising placards demanding the early release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protest camp, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group Rawalpindi and President Jang workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chishti said those who were conspiring against the Geo and Jang Group will be exposed soon as they have failed in their motives. The workers stood united to foil all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang Group.

He said the Movement for Justice for Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will continue till gets a justice.

Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said those who attempted to conspire against the Geo and Jang Group had failed to fulfill their desires as all the workers stand united to protect the Geo and Jan g Group.

He said Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is now leading the struggle for the freedom of the media in the country. “From Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, the Jang Group always did independent journalism,” he said.

Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Islamabad Asif Ali Bhatti said the basic human rights of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman were being violated while keeping him under detention illegally.

He said the peaceful demonstrations against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will continue till his release.

Chief Reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said despite illegal detention, Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has proved that he will not compromise on his principled stance for the freedom of media.

Worker of Jang Group Munir shah said the Geo and Jang Group always raised the voice for the freedom of media in the country and faces consequences. Amjad Abbassi said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman stood on his principles of freedom of media in the country. Malik Nusrat said Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will neither bow before the illegal demands nor compromise on the independent editorial policy of Geo and Jang group.

In Lahore, Jang, Geo and The News workers on Friday protested against the unlawful detention of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on the Davis Road in which PUJ (Burna Group) President Qamar Zaman Bhatti, senior journalist Zaheer Anjum, Awais Qarni, Sher Ali Khalti, Ayesha Akram, Aziz Sheikh, Secretary Jang Workers Union Muhammad Farooq, Wajid Hussain, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Ali, Munawar Hussain, Muhammad Mushtaq, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas and workers of Jang/Geo Group and people from different walks of life participated.

Protesters in their speeches demanded release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They termed his arrest a violation of human rights and said there is no charge against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They called for his immediate release. They said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman always upheld the truth and is being punished because he has been a flag-bearer of truth. His detention is a reflection on the state of human rights in Pakistan. They vowed to continue their protest till his release. They called upon the apex court to take notice of the illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and release him.

The speakers said there can’t be democracy without free media. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman stands for freedom of all media in the country. They expressed confidence in him and reiterated their unflinching support to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. It is important to point out that Azhar Munir, writer and intellectual, has also set up a protest camp in front of the Lahore Press Club for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Peshawar, the members of the media community on Friday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, and called for his release without further delay.

Carrying banners, they converged on the Khyber Super Market, outside the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV offices. A senior journalist and the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) President Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest. The protesters criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for incarcerating Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for over five months and pursuing an anti-media policy. Those who spoke on the occasion included PPC President Syed Bukhar Shah, Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Gulzar Khan and others. The speakers slammed the PTI government for detaining Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 177 days on cooked-up charges. They said the PTI government had a fascist approach to political rivals and was targeting the media houses for promoting objective journalism.

The speakers pointed out the Jang Media Group and its head Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman were the target of the PTI government as they had refused to go pliant. They said the PTI government had failed to deliver and provide any relief to the masses but had turned to coercive measures against opponents and free media to deflect the attention of the people. The speakers flayed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and said it was highly biased in working, adding Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest in a property case proved that point beyond any doubt.

They dared the anti-corruption watchdog to move against those in the ruling party who were allegedly involved in massive graft scandals. The protesters implored the Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene in the matter and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.