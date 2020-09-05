Martyred soldier buried with full military honours

FAISALABAD: Naik Muhammad Imran, who was martyred during an attack on a security forces vehicle in North Waziristan, was buried with full military honours at his native town Rangle Nagar near Khurrianwala on Friday.

Scores of people, including Pak Army officers, attended his funeral prayers. A floral wreath was laid on the grave of the martyred soldier on behalf of the Chief of the Army Staff.

Distinction for UAF: The Times Higher Education World University ranking 2021 has declared the University of Agriculture Faisalabad as 802nd best university in the world.

The World University Ranking Agency used 13 performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons.

The performance indicators were grouped into five areas: teaching (30pc), research (30pc), citations (30pc, international outlook (7.5pc) and industry income (2.5pc. Seventeen universities from Pakistan participated in this category.

The UAF achieved the highest score in teaching and industry income among the top four universities of the country. This year, 1,527 universities from 93 countries participated in this ranking system.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf congratulated the UAF community over this achievement. He said that they were ensuring tangible steps to further improve the position.

Concrete measures were being taken to find its space in the world top-ranked 500 universities. He asked the UAF scientists to come up with viable and adoptable solutions to the problems of the farming community, society and industry. He said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy.

The governor/chancellor had appointed Prof Dr Asif Tanveer, Department of Agronomy Chairman and UAF Academics

Director, as the pro-vice chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, for a period of three years or till the age of superannuation which was earlier.

Dr Asif Tanveer had a vast experience of teaching and research of 32 years. He had produced 14 PhDs and 105 MSc as the major supervisor.

He had written 114 research papers of impact factor and 44 research papers without impact factors in the international journals.