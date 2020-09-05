Khanpur Dam’s spillways open

HARIPUR: Due to ongoing rain spell in Hazara’s hilly areas, the Khanpur reservoir was filled to its maximum conservation level, forcing the dam authorities to open the spillways, official sources said on Friday.

“The reservoir was filled to 1982 ft, the maximum conservation level, following increased inflow of water due to heavy rain in the catchment areas of Galiyat and Kashmir areas,” a source said, adding, the inflow recorded on Friday evening was 1948 ft while outflow for its irrigation and municipal consumers through right and left bank canals stood at 139.18 cusecs. For creating space for adjusting new inflow, which was expected during the next 24 hours, the dam authorities, according to official record, opened the spillways at around 4pm on Friday.

During the spillways’ opening exercise, according to official sources, a total of 6600 cusecs of surplus water, would be discharged.

Officials said that the residents of villages situated on the both sides of Harro River were informed through loudspeakers and social media about the opening of spillways so that they could take precautionary measures while crossing the river.