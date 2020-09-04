LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till September 17.



The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali. Senior lawyer Amjad Parvez represented Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman during the hearing.

The court directed NAB through a short order to return the belongings of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman taken into custody at the time of detention.

The editor-in-chief is incustody for more than 174 days in a case that is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed the reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago.