Four injured as power transformer falls down in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Four persons suffered burn injuries when an electricity transformer fell down and exploded outside the Cantt Plaza here on Thursday.

Locals said that the electricity transformer installed outside the Cantt Plaza was out of order for the last several days. They said the faulty transformer was replaced on Wednesday but the Pesco workers had left it loose due to which the transformer fell down and exploded with a big bang at 7am.

Some of the electricity meters also burnt as soon as the transformer fell down. The transformer also caught fire that caused burn injuries to one Ibrahim, a resident of Kabul River, Gul Shah, a resident of Amangarh, Ismail and Noor Baz, residents of Kaka Sahib.

The Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the burn ward of the Qazi Medical Complex, Nowshera. The condition of injured persons was stated to be out of danger.