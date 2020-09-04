Seven residents secure pre-arrest bail

A city court on Thursday granted interim bail before arrest to seven residents of the Defence Housing Authority booked by police for allegedly protesting outside the Cantonment Board Clifton’s office against the authorities’ failure in removing rainwater from the roads in the DHA and Clifton.

Around 22 named and other unidentified protesters who participated in the hours-long protest on August 31 within the remit of the Darakhshan police station, were booked on the complaint of a CBC officer.

On Thursday, reportedly seven residents moved applications before the District South’s additional sessions judge Ramesh Kumar seeking pre-arrest bail to avoid arrest by the police.

The judge granted pre-arrest bail to the applicants – including Yasir Bilal Mapara, Ahmed Owais, Muhammad Ammar, Kanwar Saeed and others subject to furnishing a surety of Rs20,000 each with direction to join investigation. The court also issued notices to the state prosecutor, the complainant and the investigating officer of the case to appear on Sept 7 for arguments on the bail pleas.

The FIR was registered under the sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 148 (rioting), 147 (punishment for rioting), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Munawar Hasan, building and security supervisor of the CBC.