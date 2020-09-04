Schools’ future

This refers to the news report ‘Covid-19: Govt mulls testing strategy for schools after reopening’ (Sep 2). Even though the education institutions will reopen from September 15, the relevant department will have a meeting on September 7 to review the decision. Since the last month, Pakistan has reported a significant decline in number of cases.

It will be a good decision to reopen schools and colleges. However, all institutions must ensure that everyone is following SOPs. The government should also consider announcing a relief package for private schools so that they can run their operations smoothly.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech