Power tariff hike slammed

KARACHI: Businessmen and industrialists on Thursday rejected the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision to increase electricity rates by Rs1.09 to Rs2.80, and called it a blow for Karachi-based industries that were already suffering from losses on account of lockdown and devastating rains.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan said the announcement of increase in rates of electricity ranging from Rs1.09 to Rs2.80 was yet another blow for trade and industry, which were already suffering from losses worth billions of rupees. KCCI president rejected outright the ECC’s decision and urged Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh to immediately withdraw this unjust and ill-timed hike in electricity tariff.