Noted Pashto singer Shakila Naz honoured by Afghan govt

PESHAWAR: The government of Afghanistan recently conferred one of its prestigious awards, Milli Dranaway Award-(National Award of Honour) on a noted Pakistani Pashto singer, Shakila Naz, at a well-attended function, organizsed recently at Bagh-e-Babur in Kabul.

The government of Afghanistan had selected for the event historic Bagh-e-Babur, the garden developed by the founder of the Mughal dynasty Zahir-ud-Din Muhammad Babur.

Shakila Naz is the first Pakistani national selected for the award this year and the second person to receive this award. Earlier, this award was given to an Afghan national. Bagh-e-Babur is under the administration of the Prince Karim Aga Khan these days. The Afghan parliamentarians, writers, poets, national tribal leaders and people belonging to various walks of life attended the event. Director-General of Afghanistan National Radio and TV, Ismail Miankhel and known poet Abaseen Yousafzai from Pakistan handed the award to Shakila Naz. Talking to The News, Shakila Naz thanked the Afghan government for recognizing her services.

The known singer said she had received many awards in Pakistan but considered the one from Kabul an honour. Shakila Naz said it was her first visit to Afghanistan on the invitation of the Afghan government and she felt highly comfortable during her stay.

The singer said she could not explain in words the love and respect she received in Afghanistan. Besides honouring her with prestigious award by the Afghan government, she said the national political leaders from various provinces arranged receptions for her honour, which she would never forget. Shakila Naz said she visited the tombs of great Pakhtun leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan (Bacha Khan), Ghazi Amanullah Khan, Malang Jan, Ustad Gul Bacha Ulfat and others to pay respect to these national heroes.

Born in Par Hoti, Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakila Naz started singing when she was only 11. Her ancestors had migrated from Swabi to Mardan but she later shifted to Peshawar and got a bachelor degree from the University of Peshawar. In her family, Chisti Chaman Jan, Mehrunisa, Kishwar Sultan and Mashooq Sultan were the top singers.

These voices are still popular with the Pakhtuns living throughout the world. Shakila Naz’s three sisters including Farida Khan, Iqbal Banu and Samina Naz won a good audience as well. She learnt music education and guidance from Ustad Faqir Muhammad Khan, Rafiq Shinwari and Rahat Hussain. Shakila Naz recalled that she had quit singing for 28 years and remained abroad for business.

The singer, later, released an album of her songs in the titled “Naway Jund” (New life). During her stay in Afghanistan, Shakila Naz was accorded receptions by Afghan leaders, including former president Hamid Karzai, governors of Laghman, Rahmatullah Yarmal, Kunar, Iqbal Saeed, Nangarhar. She also was invited to different provinces. A former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, Dr Umar Zakhiwal played host to her as well.