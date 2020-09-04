Revenue Dept officials asked to work with sincerity

LAKKI MARWAT: A top official on Thursday urged the employees of the Revenue Department to perform duty with devotion and sincerely.

“You are the custodian of the land and try to avoid irregularities in documents meant for the transfer of ownership of land,” Commissioner Bannu division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told a meeting of the employees of Revenue Department and elders at the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Hall. Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorul Amin, Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shazad Khan and a large number of employees of the Revenue Department attended the meeting. After hearing problems of the people, Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai urged the people to convey their grievances regarding properties to the deputy commissioner for early solution.