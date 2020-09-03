Five Covid-19 patients die in Punjab

LAHORE: Five Covid-19 patients died and 89 new infections were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Wednesday. The toll of fatalities stayed at 2,204 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 96,921 in the province. Out of a total of 96,921 infections in Punjab, 94,141 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,349 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 967,234 in the province. After 2,204 fatalities and recovery of a total of 92,512 patients, 2,205 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.