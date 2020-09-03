close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
September 3, 2020

MoHR plans small business projects for women

Islamabad: The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has planned to start more projects for women empowerment including their education, health, labor force participation, time use and mobility, financial empowerment and gender-based violence during COVID-19. According to an official of MoHR, during current health crisis women were affected the most as they had to face challenges of immobility, financial empowerment, especially gender-based violence. Pakistan had gone through tough time due to pandemic in which women were affected the most so MoHR was planning to initiate some projects for their empowerment in all sectors.

