Thu Sep 03, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 3, 2020

One killed

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: A person was killed and another passerby injured in firing following a controversy developed on pigeons at Babulal Hassan Road falling in the limits of Rataamral Police station.

Sajjad opened firing at his neighbour’s roof after developing brawl on pigeons issue as both Qamar and Sajjad had kept pigeon’s net at their rooftops.

SP (Rawal Division) Rai Mazhar Iqbal taking notice of the incident assigned SHO (Rataamral Police station) to arrest the killer.

Police following the firing incident reached at the scene immediately and shifted the injured passerby and deceased Qamar to hospital.

SP (Rawal) said that fled Sajjad Hussein will be arrested and police has been making crackdown to arrest the killer.

