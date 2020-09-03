Muslim Charity, BCB International donate PPE to Yemen

CARDIFF: Muslim Charity’s TEAMMC organised a virtual event to raise funds for the Covid-19 situation in Yemen.

According to a press release, the cyclists cycled hundreds of miles to raise funds and they finished their ride with the finishing lap in Cardiff where they arrived in the BCB warehouse.

A ceremony was held on August 26 in BCB’s warehouse to mark the coming together of Muslim Charity, Helping the Needy and BCB International Ltd (a manufacturer of life-saving specialist equipment based in Cardiff) which saw 25,000 face masks and 10,000 full-face protective shields being shipped to Yemen to support key medical staff and health professionals in war-torn Yemen as part of Covid-19 relief efforts.

The Muslim Charity UK Director Maroof Pirzada said: “At Muslim Charity, we understand the fear of healthcare professionals and key workers, therefore, we have appealed to the public to support the saving of lives in Yemen during this challenging time in order for them to survive the pandemic.”

Muslim Charity’s Director of Programmes and Policy Irfan Rajput said: “Muslim Charity will provide the face protection shields to health and key workers for the protection of their lives in Aden and neighbouring districts. We are coordinating with health officials and other non-governmental organisations on the ground for continuous situational analyses.”

Muslim Charity Community Engagement Manager Rashid Ali, said: “… With Covid-19, this generosity is more necessary than ever and will allow us to not only respond to the pandemic but also to continue doing our vital work for people affected by the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world.”

BCB International Ltd, in the fight against Covid-19, converted one of their factories to produce high strength hand sanitisers. The company supplies its PPE equipment to the NHS and other emergency services.

As their logistics director, Gabriella Howell said: “Charities are a lifeline to some of the most vulnerable in our communities … Only by working together at home and abroad will we see off the threat of the coronavirus. That’s why we have decided to make this donation to the Muslim Charity to support their work in Yemen.” The procurement and shipment of the 10,000 full-face protective shields has been funded by Muslim Charity’s generous donors and the 25,000 face masks were generously donated by BCB International Ltd.