Transfers, postings

PESHAWAR: The competent authority has repatriated the services of Rashid Javed Rana (BS-18), Deputy Director (Policy), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, and directed him to report to his parent Department, Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad.

It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, the KP government posted Syed Kamran Shah (PCS SG BS-21), awaiting posting in Establishment Department, as Managing Director, Lissail-wal-Mahroom Foundation, against the vacant post.

The competent authority transferred Syed Asghar Asad (BS-18 Prosecution Service), Deputy Public Prosecutor, Peshawar and posted him as Deputy Secretary, Home & Tribal Affairs Department, against the vacant post on deputation basis.

Consequent upon recommendation of the Provincial Project Selection Committee, the competent authority posted Wasif Rehman (PAS BS-18), awaiting posting in Establishment Department, as Project Director, Settlement and Land Record/Digitalization of Land Record (for 7 districts)/creation of Record of Property Rights, Board of Revenue, Peshawar in his own pay & scale against the vacant post on deputation basis.